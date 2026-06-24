The Government of Moldova and Mastercard have launched a Digital Country Partnership to accelerate digital economy development across five strategic areas.

The Government of the Republic of Moldova and Mastercard have announced the launch of a Digital Country Partnership programme, establishing a five-year framework for cooperation on digital economy development, payment modernisation, and public service digitalisation. The initiative was announced at the Moldova Digital Summit in June 2026.

The programme is structured around five pillars: digital economy enablement, SME digitalisation, inclusive participation in the digital economy, strategy and capability building, and digitalisation of consular services and cross-border public payments.

Programme scope and strategic priorities

The digital economy enablement pillar focuses on modernising the policy framework for cashless participation, digital payments, digital identity, EU Digital Identity wallet development, and remote onboarding, with the aim of improving ease of doing business and formal economic participation.

SME digitalisation targets the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises through scalable digital solutions and data-driven approaches to improve productivity and competitiveness. The inclusive participation pillar addresses freelancers and independent professionals, focusing on payment acceptance solutions, simplified onboarding, and financial literacy.

The strategy and capability building pillar establishes a framework for evidence-based policymaking through research, analytics, and strategic advisory support. The consular services pillar covers the introduction of cashless payment mechanisms for public fees and diplomatic services, improving transparency and accessibility for citizens interacting with government institutions across borders.

Specific work streams across each pillar will be defined as the partnership progresses, with both public and private sector participants involved.

Context and long-term presence

Mastercard has operated in Moldova for more than 25 years, supporting digital payment adoption, financial inclusion, and payment ecosystem development. The Digital Country Partnership formalises and deepens that relationship into a structured multi-year framework, extending cooperation from commercial payment infrastructure into policy development and public sector digitalisation.

Moldova has outlined a plan to become one of the most digitally advanced countries in the region, and the partnership with Mastercard is framed as a means of accelerating that transition by providing access to global expertise, technology, and data-driven insights.