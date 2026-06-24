Worldline has become the first payment provider in Europe to enable Click to Pay for recurring payments via its Global Collect platform.

The capability is available on Global Collect, Worldline's cross-border payments platform, and is scheduled for general availability from 30 July 2026. The move is aimed at digital-first businesses seeking to scale subscription payments across multiple markets.

Checkout friction and payment failures remain persistent challenges for subscription businesses operating across markets. Click to Pay, built on EMVCo Secure Remote Commerce standards and supported by major card networks, allows consumers to register once and check out across participating merchants without manual card entry, passwords, or lengthy forms. According to figures cited by Mastercard, the technology can increase checkout conversion by up to 6%. Data from Paddle indicates that involuntary churn, typically triggered by expired or reissued cards, can account for up to 40% of total subscription churn.

In addition, through the process of extending Click to Pay to recurring and stored credential payments, Worldline aims to address both acquisition and retention challenges. At the point of the initial transaction, the system securely stores tokenised payment credentials. These tokens are then used for subsequent recurring billing cycles and are automatically updated when cards are renewed or replaced, removing interruptions that frequently result in failed payments and subscriber loss.

The functionality is directed at digital subscription models across sectors, including software as a service (SaaS), streaming, gaming, and digital memberships, where payment continuity directly affects revenue and profitability. The tokenised approach also supports stronger security and simplified compliance for merchants, as credential management operates within the EMVCo framework.

Gertjan Dewaele, Head of Product and Technology at Worldline's Global Commerce division, noted that Global Collect is designed to help international merchants convert sign-ups into sustained revenue by reducing checkout friction and avoiding payment failures. He added that the outcome for subscription businesses is stronger revenue protection across global markets.

Consumer adoption and platform scope

With millions of users globally, Click to Pay has seen steady consumer uptake. Visa Consumer Research from 2025 found that 89% of consumers rated the method as equivalent to or better than other digital payment options, reflecting growing familiarity with the standard across markets.

For Worldline, the development extends the capabilities of Global Collect to cover cross-border subscription commerce from initial checkout through to recurring billing, automated token renewal, and compliance management.