JCB has enabled contactless tap-to-ride access across Metro de Madrid's 303 stations, allowing JCB cardmembers to enter fare gates directly with their card or mobile device.

Japan-based JCB has announced the launch of JCB Contactless on Metro de Madrid, enabling cardmembers to access the metro network by tapping a contactless-enabled JCB card or mobile wallet directly at fare gates. The rollout covers all 303 stations in Metro de Madrid's network and has been live form June 2026.

While JCB card payments were previously available at ticket machines within metro stations, the new functionality allows passengers to bypass ticket purchase entirely and access the network directly at the gate, reducing waiting times, particularly during peak periods.

Infrastructure and technical implementation

The rollout is supported by upgraded gate infrastructure, including EMV-enabled readers that support secure contactless transactions with international payment cards and mobile devices. The EMV standard ensures interoperability across card schemes and devices, allowing international visitors to use the same contactless payment credentials they use in other markets without requiring local ticketing products.

Metro de Madrid's adoption of open-loop contactless payment at fare gates forms part of the operator's broader modernisation programme to improve passenger flow and network accessibility.

International traveller access and European expansion

The launch is particularly relevant for international travellers visiting Madrid, who can now access the metro using their existing JCB card or mobile wallet without purchasing a separate transit ticket or pre-loading a local travel card. For a card network with more than 181 million cardmembers globally, primarily concentrated in Japan and Asia, ensuring acceptance at high-traffic urban transit infrastructure in European cities is a meaningful component of the network's international usability.

The Metro de Madrid launch extends JCB's contactless transit acceptance in Europe, reflecting a wider trend of major metropolitan transit operators adopting open-loop contactless payment systems as an alternative to proprietary closed-loop ticketing infrastructure.

No details on the number of JCB transactions processed on the network since launch or planned rollouts at additional European transit operators have been disclosed.