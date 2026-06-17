MyBank has announced MyBank BNPL B2B, a feature for B2B payments developed with Digiteal and TermsTech.

Under the arrangement, business buyers can purchase goods and services immediately and defer payment to 30, 60, 90, or 120 days, while suppliers receive the full purchase amount upon proof of delivery or invoice confirmation. TermsTech will manage the financing and repayment process, with MyBank providing the underlying pay-by-bank infrastructure.

Integration model and eligibility

MyBank BNPL B2B will be integrated directly into the existing MyBank online payment flow. Merchants already accepting MyBank on ecommerce platforms or via payment links will be able to offer the feature without additional technical integration or checkout changes. In addition, business buyers will not be required to hold an account with a MyBank participant bank or payment service provider to use the feature, broadening its availability across B2B companies regardless of their existing banking relationships.

The no-additional-integration requirement is significant for merchant adoption, as it removes the implementation overhead that has historically slowed uptake of new B2B payment features in ecommerce environments.

B2B BNPL market context

BNPL has been predominantly associated with consumer retail, but demand for equivalent deferred payment functionality in B2B commerce has grown as businesses seek tools to manage cash flow without relying on traditional trade credit or invoice financing arrangements. MyBank BNPL B2B combines MyBank's A2A payment infrastructure with short-term financing and credit assessment capabilities from TermsTech, creating a fully digital deferred payment experience within a familiar pay-by-bank flow.

According to the official press release, no launch date or details on the markets in which the feature will initially be available have been disclosed.