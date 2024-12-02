Mukuru, one of Africa’s largest fintech platforms, has partnered with MoneyGram to provide fintech-led cross-border payments across Africa, Asia, and beyond.

The collaboration links Mukuru to the global MoneyGram network and connects the two financial technology platforms to provide optimised, affordable, and inclusive remittance services.

By partnering, the two companies aim to support global financial access:

Global reach, as Mukuru customers can access MoneyGram’s payout network across Asia, East, and West Africa with options to receive funds through cash pickup, direct transfers to bank accounts, and mobile wallets;

Local strength, as MoneyGram customers can use Mukuru’s network of 1.250 outlets along with numerous agent and partner locations throughout Southern Africa, guaranteeing liquidity and last-mile delivery;

Inclusive options, as the partnership connects cash and digital systems, serving both banked and underserved customers with solutions tailored to emerging markets.

Additionally, the partnership focuses on technology-driven integration, as the two fintech platforms are designed for optimisation, security, and scalability:

API-driven interoperability enables real-time settlement and optimal switching between digital and cash transactions;

Mobile-first access allows customers to transact optimally through Mukuru’s app, WhatsApp, USSD, and web channels, aligned with customers' behaviour across Africa;

Optimal compliance and security that ensure safe, regulated transactions that protect customers while maintaining simplicity.

This comes at a time when Africa’s cross-border market is expected to triple in size to USD 1 trillion over the next decade, according to Oui Capital’s latest market report. Adoption of mobile money, digital wallets, and fintech partnerships drives the expansion. Therefore, by combining Mukuru’s optimised Southern African infrastructure with MoneyGram’s global reach, millions of customers can benefit from improved access, flexibility, and security in how they send and receive money.

Mukuru launched a mobile wallet in Zimbabwe.

In January 2025, Mukuru launched a mobile wallet for Zimbabwe. The launch followed Mukuru’s receipt of a Deposit-Taking Microfinance Institution (DTMFI) license from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The wallet offered features including dual functionality for sending and receiving money domestically and internationally via mobile phones, secure fund storage, and fee-free cashouts for international transfers.