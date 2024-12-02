MoMo Rwanda partners with TerraPay

Financial services company MoMo Rwanda has entered into a strategic partnership with global cross-border payments provider TerraPay.

Under the arrangement, any individual holding a MoMo wallet in Rwanda can receive funds directly into that wallet from more than 200 countries and territories. The announcement describes the collaboration as an enhancement of MoMo Rwanda’s international remittance offering via TerraPay’s network.

Improving inbound remittance access

TerraPay’s infrastructure is cited as offering the scale and regulatory-compliant global connectivity that MoMo Rwanda now leverages to facilitate incoming international transfers for purposes such as education, healthcare, family support or personal use. According to the official press release, this capability is intended to expand the firm’s reach into the global economy and support financial-inclusion efforts in Rwanda.

Company officials emphasise that the new service aims to provide a straightforward and secure way for remittances to arrive directly in a mobile-wallet context rather than being routed through traditional bank accounts. A MoMo Rwanda representative stated that the collaboration allows families, friends and business counterparts abroad to stay connected and provide support. Meanwhile, a TerraPay representative highlighted the firm’s mission to deliver seamless, secure financial services worldwide and noted that the partnership is in line with its commitment to financial inclusion at scale.

The agreement between MoMo Rwanda and TerraPay positions MoMo’s wallet platform as a direct recipient channel for global remittances, simplifying cross-border flows for Rwandan users. In essence, the development is expected to contribute to digital-financial integration in the region.

In October 2025, TerraPay worked with LATAM-based B2B payments platform Cobre to support international transactions. The partnership allowed companies to receive and send money easily across borders, with faster settlement times, compliant operations, and lower operational complexity. Connecting Cobre’s enterprise payment platform with TerraPay’s global network, businesses gained the ability to move funds in real time and reach new markets faster.