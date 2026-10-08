Mollie has launched Pay by Bank, an embedded bank payment solution built on GoCardless's Open Banking connectivity.

Mollie has introduced Pay by Bank, a payment solution that enables consumers to pay directly from their bank account within the merchant's own checkout, without a new consumer-facing brand or an additional app. The solution is available from launch to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands and the UK, with expansion to the rest of Europe planned throughout 2027. It is the first major product to result from bringing Mollie and GoCardless together following the acquisition earlier in 2026. Mollie describes the launch as a strategic step towards building the underlying infrastructure for bank payments across Europe, rather than competing for consumer attention with a new payment brand.

How the solution works

Pay by Bank combines GoCardless's pan-European Open Banking connectivity, which includes direct connections to more than 2,500 banks, with Mollie's checkout experience. The result is a single solution that supports one-off payments, recurring payments, and invoicing from the same technical foundation. Because Mollie owns the bank connection directly, a payment is completed in three steps, compared with the five that the company says are typical of other Open Banking solutions. For businesses, fewer steps mean fewer opportunities for customers to drop off before completing a payment, which has a direct bearing on checkout conversion.

The solution also offers guaranteed payments, instant confirmation, and transparent pricing, addressing merchants' need for certainty over whether and when a bank payment has been completed. In addition, Pay by Bank securely captures the customer's IBAN at the moment of payment. This allows the solution to be used for more than a single transaction, giving businesses a direct route to recurring revenue through Direct Debit. In practice, an initial one-off payment can become the starting point for an ongoing payment relationship between merchant and customer.

Strategic positioning and transparency

Mollie's decision not to launch a separate payment brand reflects its focus on infrastructure. Koen Köppen, CEO of Mollie, stated that businesses need payment infrastructure that is reliable, invisible, and fully embedded within their own environment, and that the company prefers to build such infrastructure rather than launch a new brand. Köppen added that the combination with GoCardless was never intended simply to add a logo to Mollie's portfolio, but to create the foundation for this type of product, describing Pay by Bank as the first outcome of that approach and indicating that further products will follow.

Alongside Pay by Bank, Mollie is introducing a public Issuing Bank Performance Page, which provides insight into how reliably banks perform within Open Banking connections. According to Köppen, Open Banking only works if every link in the chain performs well, and transparency is the minimum that can be offered if consumers and businesses are asked to trust this payment method. Mollie has chosen the Netherlands as its starting market because, as Köppen explained, it allows the company to demonstrate immediately and at scale that the product works.