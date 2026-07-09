Mollie has introduced Outbound Payments, allowing companies to automate outbound payment processing on its platform.

The addition extends Mollie's existing platform beyond payment processing, positioning the company as a broader financial partner for its business customers.

According to Mollie, many businesses have streamlined their incoming payment flows but continue to rely on manual processes for outbound transactions. Finance teams often download spreadsheets, log into separate banking portals, and approve transfers individually, a process the company describes as slow, costly, and prone to error as transaction volumes increase. In addition, Mollie states that finance departments managing outbound payments manually spend an average of more than fifteen hours per week on the task.

With this in mind, Outbound Payments aims to consolidate this process within Mollie's existing platform. When a payment is triggered, for example a wallet withdrawal, a seller refund, or a returned deposit, the transaction is processed automatically. The solution uses instant SEPA payment processing, with funds reaching the recipient's account in under ten seconds, available continuously throughout the week. Moreover, through the process of combining incoming and outgoing payment flows on one platform, businesses can manage cash flow within a single interface.

Rogier Schoute, chief product officer at Mollie, said the company aims to remove the operational bottlenecks that limit how quickly businesses can process high volumes of outbound transactions, noting that manual approval processes are not suited to handling large payment volumes.

Outbound Payments combines several features within a single dashboard. Incoming and outgoing cash flows are visible in real time, supporting reconciliation without the need to access multiple banking portals. Transactions are initiated via API, allowing high volumes, described as thousands of transfers, to be processed without manual approval. The platform also includes a fraud prevention check that verifies recipient names against submitted bank details before a payment is sent, intended to reduce both fraudulent activity and payment errors caused by incorrect details.

Target market and pricing

The solution is aimed at organisations processing more than 1.000 outbound payments per month, with the technical resources, internal or external, to complete the integration. Mollie identifies relevant sectors as SaaS platforms, insurers handling claim payouts, fintechs, marketplaces, platforms serving self-employed workers, and ecommerce businesses with complex payout structures.

Mollie Outbound Payments does not carry monthly or setup fees. A flat rate of EUR 0.35 applies per outgoing SEPA Instant Credit Transfer, with adjusted pricing available for organisations with higher transaction volumes through an account manager.

The solution supports payouts to individuals and businesses across 36 European countries, including all 27 EU member states. Payouts are processed from a Dutch IBAN.