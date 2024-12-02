MiniPay and Noah enable local stablecoin payments

MiniPay has partnered with Noah to enable users to receive and spend stablecoins through a combination of global financial rails and local payment systems.

The collaboration aims to make stablecoin usage more practical for individuals in emerging markets, particularly freelancers, remote workers, and migrant communities.

The partnership enables MiniPay users to receive international payments in USD and EUR through traditional banking systems such as ACH and SEPA, which are then automatically converted into stablecoins such as USDT, USDC, or cUSD. These balances remain in the user’s MiniPay wallet and can be spent directly or withdrawn via local payment methods. The service is non-custodial, meaning users retain full control of their funds without relying on third-party intermediaries or exchanges.

A representative from MiniPay described the initiative as a move toward real-world use of stablecoins rather than a theoretical application. According to the company, combining global payment infrastructure with trusted local methods makes it possible to earn in stablecoins and spend locally without conversions or delays.

A goal to improve stablecoin utility

One of the key features of the update is the ability for users to make local payments directly within the MiniPay app. Through its integration with Noah’s infrastructure, the app supports regionally dominant methods such as mobile money and bank transfers. Users can pay merchants or individuals without converting stablecoins into fiat currencies or exiting the app environment.

Officials from Noah highlighted that this setup removes common friction points in international transactions. Traditional payment platforms typically require access to foreign bank accounts and often incur high fees. By offering virtual USD and EUR accounts linked to stablecoin balances, the solution provides a lower-cost and more accessible alternative for people across Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

This development comes at a time when stablecoin adoption continues to grow, with a circulating supply exceeding USD 150 billion, but most infrastructure remaining institutionally focused. In essence, the new offering from MiniPay and Noah targets retail users and small-scale earners who have often been left out of digital finance innovations.