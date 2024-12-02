Akurateco, a white-label payment software provider, has joined forces with PAYSTRAX to expand its acquiring and processing services across Europe.

Under this collaboration, PAYSTRAX will serve as one of Akurateco’s provider partners, integrating its acquiring services for Visa, Mastercard, and alternative payment methods. Additionally, the two companies aim to connect merchants with the most suitable payment infrastructure in each market. Akurateco will assist payment service providers, acquirers, and merchants in optimising payment flows and increasing revenue through improved integration, smart routing, risk management tools, advanced analytics, and other payment technologies.

This integration will optimise transaction approval rates, support multi-currency settlement, and enable efficient onboarding, all through Akurateco’s unified API platform.

Founded in 2018, PAYSTRAX operates from four international offices: Vilnius (LT), Klaipėda (LT), Reykjavik (IS), and Brighton (UK). The integration with PAYSTRAX is available for Akurateco’s client network, allowing businesses to onboard through a singular API endpoint and begin processing payments across European markets without separate acquirer integration.

Akurateco integrated Whitepay for crypto payments

As part of its expansion into new markets, in August 2025, Akurateco introduced an integration with cryptocurrency payment gateway Whitepay. This integration enabled Akurateko’s clients to accept digital asset payments from end users. The collaboration allows for cryptocurrency acceptance for payment providers, acquirers, and enterprise merchants using Akurateco’s platform.

According to Akurateco officials, the link-up allowed merchants to handle crypto payments at checkout while also facilitating mass payouts to partners, contractors, and employees in digital currencies. The integration offered features such as automatic balance conversion without reliance on third-party exchanges, transparent fees, and quick API connection for onboarding. Whitepay’s system also supported direct transfers and settlement, with options for using crypto both for incoming payments and outbound disbursements.