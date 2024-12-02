Akurateco integrates Whitepay for crypto payments

Akurateco has introduced an integration with cryptocurrency payment gateway Whitepay, enabling its clients to accept digital asset payments from end users.

The move makes crypto acceptance available to payment providers, acquirers and enterprise merchants using Akurateco’s platform. Whitepay supports transactions in more than 200 cryptocurrencies and can work with any crypto wallet globally. According to Akurateco officials, the link-up will allow merchants to handle crypto payments at checkout while also facilitating mass payouts to partners, contractors and employees in digital currencies.

In essence, businesses will be able to automatically convert incoming payments into stable assets to reduce exposure to price fluctuations.

Expanded capabilities for businesses

The integration offers features such as automatic balance conversion without reliance on third-party exchanges, transparent fees and quick API connection for onboarding. Whitepay’s system also supports direct transfers and settlement, with options for using crypto both for incoming payments and outbound disbursements.

Representatives from Akurateco said the addition of Whitepay is intended to expand the choice of payment methods for its clients, reflecting a growing demand for alternative payment channels. They added that the collaboration could help payment service providers and merchants participate more easily in the cryptocurrency economy.

Whitepay is noted for its infrastructure designed to handle digital currency transactions securely and for its interface that works with a wide range of crypto wallets. By connecting to Whitepay, Akurateco clients gain access to a system that seeks to simplify crypto transactions for businesses operating internationally.

Akurateco provides white-label payment software that consolidates multiple payment methods into a single interface. It offers more than 500 connectors worldwide, aiming to streamline payment processes for providers and merchants.