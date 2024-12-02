BMO has launched the new BMO Escape Credit Card with Mastercard, a travel rewards card designed to help travellers earn points from everyday spending.

By partnering with Mastercard, BMO aims to offer an optimal option for travellers looking to accumulate points on flights, hotels, travel expenses, and dining.

BMO Escape Card earning rates and benefits

The BMO Escape Card features travel benefits, including up to USD 240 in hotel statement credits annually, Priority Pass airport lounge membership, and rebates on fees for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS services. Additionally, the card comes with no foreign transaction fees, which is particularly beneficial for international travellers.

Furthermore, the new card also provides accelerated points earning on important travel categories, which can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, shopping, or cash credit:

4x points per US dollar spent on eligible dining and airfare, up to USD 3.000 in combined spend each calendar quarter.

3x points per dollar spent on eligible hotels, cruise lines, tours, and travel agencies, up to USD 3.000 in combined spend each calendar quarter.

2x points per dollar spent on all eligible car rentals, taxi, and rideshare purchases, up to USD 3.000 in combined spend each calendar quarter.

Unlimited 1x points per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.

More from BMO x Mastercard

In July 2025, Mastercard and BMO announced the expansion of the latter’s Global Money Transfer service, using Mastercard Move’s global money movement capabilities. This expansion included new destinations and currencies, allowing BMO’s personal banking clients based in Canada to connect with family and friends in 70 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Through this partnership, Mastercard and BMO aimed to optimise their shared commitment to enabling secure and cost-effective solutions to meet the scaling demand for international payment services for Canadians.