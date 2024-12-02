Cloud-based payment orchestration platform Datalex has partnered with Gr4vy in order to bring payment orchestration to the airline industry.

Following this announcement, the collaboration in the airline sector is set to combine the institutions’ suite of solutions and expertise in order to optimise the manner in which airlines future-proof their payment systems and unlock new, secure revenue opportunities.

In addition, the partnership is built on a shared strategy to simplify and modernise airline payments with Datalex contributing with deep airline retailing expertise and payment capabilities, and Gr4vy bringing improved, modern payment infrastructure to clients and collaborators. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Datalex x Gr4vy partnership

According to the official press release, Gr4vy’s cloud-native payment orchestration platform is set to be integrated directly into DLX Pay, Datalex’s payment platform built specifically in order to meet the needs of airlines. At the same time, DLX Pay will be available to current airline partners as part of Datalex’s Stellex Offer & Order Management platform, or to airlines that are seeking a standalone payment solution.

Furthermore, this integration between Datalex and Gr4vy is expected to enable airlines to increase conversion, as well as to manage and scale payments more flexibly, removing the overall burden of complex, multi-provider integrations and the costs associated with legacy infrastructure upgrades.

As several modern airline retailing systems evolve toward Offer & order-based systems, modular, secure, and flexible payment solutions are becoming increasingly important. With this in mind, the integration of Gr4vy’s technology to Datalex’s payment platform, DLX Pay, is set to ensure that airlines can plug in new providers easily and quickly, as well as accelerate time to market and improve operational efficiencies.