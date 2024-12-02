dLocal has announced its partnership with Tiendamia in order to drive cross-border ecommerce development in the region of Latin America.

Following this announcement, the partnership will expand local payments across five key Latin American markets, aiming to enable businesses and companies to efficiently collect and pay out while delivering shoppers faster, more convenient, and inclusive payment experiences.

In addition, this collaboration is set to bring faster, more secure, and accessible checkout experiences with local payment methods and transparent pricing for Latin American customers and sellers. Both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.

More information on the dLocal x Tiendamia partnership

As cross-border ecommerce is picking up fast in the region of Latin America, with more consumers looking to purchase products from international sellers, local payment preferences, limited access to credit cards, and a fragmented infrastructure make it harder for shoppers to pay and for businesses to convert and settle transactions across several markets in a secure and efficient way.

Through this initiative, dLocal will enable Tiendamia to operate efficiently across multiple Latin American markets without the need to establish local entities in each country. Through the use of a single integration, Tiendamia will have the possibility to accept cross-border payments and offer a wide range of local payment methods, from cards and cash-based options across Ecuador, Costa Rica, Peru, and Argentina, where it also supports eWallets. This process will take place while enabling fully domestic transactions in Uruguay as well.

At the same time, on the payout side, Tiendamia will be enabled to pay local providers in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Peru, and Uruguay. All of the steps of the strategy will be managed efficiently with FX conversion, compliance, and back-end operations across these markets.

Looking ahead, dLocal is expected to focus on expanding alternative payment methods in the region, enabling Tiendamia to offer more local payment options while also simplifying regional operations and expansion.