Merchant Rentals, a provider of flexible financing and rental options for POS payment terminals, has signed a supplier agreement with EIT.

European Information Technology (EIT) offers payment, logistics, and IT services with flexible acquiring options and a wide range of agnostic terminals from brands like Castles, PAX, and Verifone. The partnership allows Merchant Rentals to provide a broader selection of terminals alongside tailored financing solutions, supporting businesses in adopting new technology without upfront costs.

Improving access to POS technology

Through flexible finance and rental schemes, Merchant Rentals has supported multiple introducers and merchants, enabling technology adoption in sectors where upfront investment can be a barrier. The new EIT agreement continues this approach by offering more hardware choices and simplifying access to POS solutions.

Under the partnership, EIT provides technical support and logistics expertise, ensuring rapid deployment and ongoing maintenance. Combining this with Merchant Rentals’ flexible payment plans, businesses gain access to the latest terminals while managing cash flow effectively. This integration supports growth for merchants in competitive markets, particularly in retail and hospitality, where payment experiences directly impact customer satisfaction and revenue.

Contactless and mobile payments have become the default for in-store transactions across the UK, with over 75% of debit card payments now using tap-to-pay methods. This shift reflects a long-term change in consumer behaviour, as shoppers increasingly favour fast, convenient, and low-contact payment options. The trend is particularly strong in retail and hospitality, where speed at the point of sale directly impacts customer experience and turnover. Mobile wallets, NFC-enabled cards, and wearable devices are also driving adoption, making contactless payments not just a convenience, but a standard expectation.

By working together, Merchant Rentals and EIT aim to remove barriers to technology adoption, offering businesses both flexibility and choice. The partnership highlights a trend in the POS industry: collaboration between hardware providers and finance specialists is becoming more important for helping businesses stay current with evolving payment technologies.