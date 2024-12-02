MB WAY, a Portugal-based mobile payment app, had started offering NFC (Near Field Communication) payments on iOS devices.

The move follows the EU’s DMA (Digital Markets Act) enforcement, which requires Apple to grant third-party apps access to the iPhone’s NFC chip. The functionality was previously restricted to Apple Pay. With the new capability, MB WAY users who own an iOS device can benefit from a simple contactless experience already available on Android.

Apple Pay is no longer the sole provider of NFC payments on iPhone

By offering NFC payments on iPhone, MB WAY by SIBS aims to ensure a consistent and inclusive user experience across multiple platforms. This reflects the company’s commitment to convenience and freedom of choice, believing that the move will contribute to Europe’s digital economy and set a precedent for more inclusive access to mobile technologies. SIBS, the company that launched MB WAY, is focused on developing secure and interoperable solutions to simplify daily operations for businesses and individuals.

MB WAY grew into a complete and widely used mobile payment solution in the Euro Zone by merchants and PSPs, allowing its customers to make instant transfers, shop online, split bills, manage virtual cards and create them, and pay in-store leveraging QR codes or contactless tech. With the new feature, MB WAY further highlights its goal to offer user-centric and interoperable payment solutions on the continent. QR code payments remain available in the app to offer a convenient alternative for everyday payments.

The mobile payment app and SIBS are also founding members of EuroPA (European Payments Alliance), an initiative that connects national payments solutions from across Europe to create a unified payment network. EuroPA’s mission is to help users make cross-border payments using their local applications to foster a more connected payments landscape.