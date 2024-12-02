Mastercard unveils Agent Suite to support enterprise AI adoption

Mastercard has outlined plans to introduce a new set of services aimed at helping enterprises incorporate agentic artificial intelligence into their operations.

The new offering, called Mastercard Agent Suite, is positioned as a combination of technical support and configurable AI agents that businesses can build, test and deploy for specific use cases. According to Mastercard, the suite is designed to support operational tasks and customer interactions that may increasingly rely on autonomous or semi-autonomous software agents over the coming years.

Market expectations cited by the company suggest that agentic AI could become a common feature in enterprise software, with estimates indicating that roughly a third of such applications may include agent-based capabilities by 2028. Mastercard has also indicated that AI-driven agents could support a growing share of its customers’ interactions and internal processes by the end of the decade.

Focus on deployment, security and advisory support

Mastercard Agent Suite is intended to complement the company’s existing AI-related products, including Mastercard Agent Pay and the Mastercard Developers Agent Toolkit. The company says the new suite will also draw on its advisory arm, which includes several thousand consultants operating globally, to assist organisations during implementation and testing.

Representatives from Mastercard said the approach is meant to prioritise practical deployment rather than experimentation alone, allowing businesses to adapt systems as technology and regulatory expectations evolve. They added that early preparation could help organisations respond more quickly to new commercial opportunities as agentic tools mature.

Initial use cases highlighted by Mastercard include product recommendation tools for banks and conversational shopping assistants for merchants. In banking, agents could be used to assess customer needs and suggest suitable financial products while tracking campaign performance. For merchants, agents may support personalised guidance across digital channels by factoring in inventory levels, pricing rules and promotional strategies.

Mastercard stated that all agents developed through the suite will follow its internal security standards and responsible AI guidelines, with privacy incorporated at the design stage.