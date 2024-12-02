Mastercard has rolled out a new suite of dining, entertainment, and travel benefits for cardholders.

Mastercard research concludes that consumers are prioritising connection and spending time and money on what gives them fulfilment and gets them closer to their loved ones. Nearly 75% of cardholders say they feel their best when spending their time on their passions, including culinary exploration, artistic endeavours, and cultural immersion. While this shift towards experiences holds true for all demographics, it’s especially among the top 30% of earners, who spend more than twice the average cardholder. To meet those needs, Mastercard launches the Mastercard Collection across its World, World Elite and newly created World Legend Mastercard cards.

Benefits for the top 30% of earners

With the new features, clients can get priority reservations at popular restaurants, ticket access, including presales and premium seats, for music events, and better airport experiences. Travel benefits include access to 190 fast-track security lanes at over 30 airports and to more than 1,350 airport lounges at major international airports across 600 cities and nearly 150 countries. Additionally, Mastercard-exclusive dining places in international airports are set to transform the pre-flight experience by offering comfort, local flavours, and travel amenities.

The Mastercard Collection offers benefits for its clients and their friends and family. These curated experiences and more are available to eligible World portfolio cardholders, complementing issuing banks’ own benefits and rewards programmes. Consumers can browse and book experiences via priceless.com or their banking app.

The collection and portfolio of World, World Elite and World Legend cards are designed for experience-driven customers to leverage a personalised platform for dining, entertainment, and travel experiences that enable issuers to create products to drive loyalty and satisfaction.

Moreover, Mastercard is expanding its World portfolio for higher-spending cardholders, launching World Legend Mastercard, its most premium consumer card to date, designed for individuals who seek access to global experiences. World Legend is available to banks globally today and will debut to cardholders in the US in Q3 2025, followed by a broader international rollout.