Mastercard has announced its partnership with Qlub in order to optimise digital payments in the GCC hospitality sector.

Following this announcement, the partnership aims to improve the digital payment landscape in the region through the process of meeting the growing demand for secure, efficient, and technology-driven dining experiences.

The collaboration will see Mastercard bring its payment solutions, platforms, and technologies to Qlub. In addition, Mastercard will make a minority investment in the fintech company and will process Qlub’s card-not-present transactions through Mastercard Gateway in markets, including the regions of the UAE, KSA, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

More information on the Mastercard x Qlub partnership

According to the official press release, the two companies aim to improve the overall hospitality sector’s payments experience by leveraging secure and optimised technology, operational expertise, and Mastercard’s global payments infrastructure. At the same time, Mastercard and Qlub will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

By combining Qlub’s QR-based payment technology with Mastercard’s suite of solutions and expertise in the market, the initiative is set to deliver simpler, faster, and more secure payment experiences for restaurants and consumers alike. More than an investment, this reflects the shared commitment to support fintech developments for customers and partners alike. In addition, both companies will combine their suite of solutions in order to deliver an improved experience for individuals, as well as provide them with a secure and efficient payment process.