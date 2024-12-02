Mastercard Gateway has gained a certificate from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), allowing it to facilitate online transactions through the bank’s new e-commerce payments interface.

The certification allows Mastercard Gateway to process ecommerce transactions through the interface securely, offering local routing, tokenisation, fraud prevention, and integration with the national payment scheme, mada. The initiative comes as global ecommerce is growing significantly. Mastercard Gateway aims to deliver low-latency, ecommerce processing for merchants and acquirers operating within the Kingdom.

Mastercard Gateway's plans

The interface was designed to support the Kingdom’s payment infrastructure and advance the ecommerce industry. Mastercard Gateway’s certification contributes to Saudi Arabia's digital transformation and economic diversification, strengthening the company’s presence in the region as a digital commerce tool. The move will accelerate digital payments growth and help merchants reach their potential by lowering barriers to entry.

Mastercard Gateway is a platform that drives payment and digital acceptance solutions in emerging and existing markets and channels globally and locally. Businesses get support for more than 35 payment methods, while their customers benefit from improved protection from cybercrime through tokenisation, 3D Secure authentication, and biometric recognition.

In 2024, Mastercard Gateway processed more than 1 billion transactions in Saudi Arabia, across all payment methods, supporting the growth of digital commerce in the market and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Achieving the certificate follows the company’s on-soil launch in October 2024, reflecting its commitment to the country’s digital evolution. Supported by a global network of more than 250 acquirers, it provides merchants with access to ongoing innovation and more than 150 million acceptance locations.

Mastercard expressed positive sentiments regarding the initiative, saying that its commitment remains to helping businesses and individuals while supporting economies. The company believes that robust infrastructure, secure tech, and strategic collaborations are key to a thriving digital economy.

