Mastercard Gateway

Mastercard’s gateway is a single touch point for all your commerce needs, connecting you to new horizons. Our reliable, resilient, and scalable global network helps you expand into new markets and make your business more accessible to more people, more easily.  

Website 

www.mastercard.com/gateway 

Head office 

London, the UK 

Core solution 

Mastercard’s gateway connects customers to a global network and a local acceptance footprint, providing flexible digital payment solutions, advanced fraud protection technology, and ongoing access to innovation, to better meet continuously evolving needs.

Target markets 

White-label payment gateway, ISVs, PSPs, acquiring banks, payment facilitators, marketplaces, and merchants 

Contact details 

https://www.mastercard.com/gateway/contact.html 

Geographical presence 

Global: North America, Europe, Middle East, APAC, Africa, LATAM  

Year founded 

1997 

Standards and certifications 

  • PCI DSS compliant - PCI DSS level 1 certification 

  • PA-DSS compliant 

  • P2PE certified 

Member of industry association and/or initiatives 

Merchant Risk Council (MRC) 

Brand tagline 

A world of connections makes it possible. 

Service provider type  

Payment gateway 

Yes 

Payment service provider - acquirer 

Yes, multi-acquirer, connects to 200+ acquirers across the globe  

Payment orchestration platform 

Yes 

Cross-border payment infrastructure 

Yes 

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market? 

Commerce payment gateway 

Channels

Online 

Yes 

POS/in-store 

Yes 

Payments capabilities 

Hosted pages 

Yes 

White-label solution 

Yes 

Recurring payments 

Yes 

Payment methods supported 

Yes, 30+ payment methods supported 

Tokenization 

Yes 

Payment orchestration 

Yes 

Reconciliation and reporting 

Yes 

B2B payments 

Yes 

Operational efficiency: 

  • ERP integrationNo  

  • E-invoicing (automated)Yes  

  • FactoringNo  

Reporting/dashboards 

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard 

Yes 

Financial and compliance capabilities 

FX  

Yes 

Virtual IBAN 

Yes 

Multi-currencies virtual IBAN 

Yes 

Current account/settlement account 

Yes 

Embedded finance/BNPL for consumers 

Yes 

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB) 

Yes 

Fraud and risk management capabilities 

Fraud and risk management partners 

Yes 

Clients 

Future developments 

Please contact us for details on how our future roadmap can help you achieve your payment goals.  

Main clients/references 

Please contact us for current references. 

Case studies 

Public case studies are available on our website 

Please contact us for additional success stories.  

Awards 

https://www.mastercard.com/gateway/expertise/about-us.html  

Transactions

Transaction volume 

7+ billion 

Transaction value 

Acquirer specific 

