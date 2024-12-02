Mastercard Gateway

Mastercard’s gateway is a single touch point for all your commerce needs, connecting you to new horizons. Our reliable, resilient, and scalable global network helps you expand into new markets and make your business more accessible to more people, more easily.

Website

www.mastercard.com/gateway

Head office

London, the UK

Core solution

Mastercard’s gateway connects customers to a global network and a local acceptance footprint, providing flexible digital payment solutions, advanced fraud protection technology, and ongoing access to innovation, to better meet continuously evolving needs.

Target markets

White-label payment gateway, ISVs, PSPs, acquiring banks, payment facilitators, marketplaces, and merchants

Contact details

https://www.mastercard.com/gateway/contact.html

Geographical presence

Global: North America, Europe, Middle East, APAC, Africa, LATAM

Year founded

1997

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS compliant - PCI DSS level 1 certification

PA-DSS compliant

P2PE certified

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Merchant Risk Council (MRC)

Brand tagline

A world of connections makes it possible.

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment service provider - acquirer

Yes, multi-acquirer, connects to 200+ acquirers across the globe

Payment orchestration platform

Yes

Cross-border payment infrastructure

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Commerce payment gateway

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 30+ payment methods supported

Tokenization

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integrationNo

E-invoicing (automated)Yes

FactoringNo

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX

Yes

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi-currencies virtual IBAN

Yes

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Embedded finance/BNPL for consumers

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Fraud and risk management partners

Yes

Clients

Future developments

Please contact us for details on how our future roadmap can help you achieve your payment goals.

Main clients/references

Please contact us for current references.

Case studies

Public case studies are available on our website

Please contact us for additional success stories.

Awards

https://www.mastercard.com/gateway/expertise/about-us.html

Transactions

Transaction volume

7+ billion

Transaction value

Acquirer specific