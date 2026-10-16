US-based Bottomline, a business payments provider, has announced a partnership with MassPay, a US-based payment orchestration and global financial platform. Under the agreement, Paymode’s virtual card and Premium ACH capabilities will be integrated directly into MassPay’s platform. MassPay customers will then be able to pay US vendors through the Paymode network alongside the other payments they already manage through MassPay.

Vendor payments within an existing platform

The integration gives MassPay customers access to Paymode’s network of enrolled vendors. They can use virtual card and Premium ACH as payment methods for those vendors. Because the functionality is embedded in MassPay’s platform, businesses will not need to adopt and maintain a separate system to use it.

According to the companies, the arrangement is intended to give organisations more control and visibility over vendor payments, including who is paid and by which method, while reducing their exposure to payment fraud. For organisations that still pay some vendors by cheque, the integration also offers a route to moving those payments to electronic channels.

The companies framed the partnership against a rise in payment fraud targeting businesses. In that environment, finance teams are looking for vendor payment methods that protect both the payer and the payee.

Ran Grushkowsky, Co-Founder and CEO of MassPay, said that security sits at the centre of every payment its customers make. The official added that adding Paymode’s services gives customers additional ways to pay vendors without introducing another system to manage. Gunita Bindra, Vice President, Partnerships and Business Development at Bottomline, pointed to the pressure on finance teams to guard against fraud while operating with fewer resources. That official said the partnership is intended to make it easier for MassPay customers to automate vendor payments and reduce reliance on paper cheques.

Expanding Bottomline’s embedded payments ecosystem

For Bottomline, the agreement extends its embedded payments ecosystem. Rather than reaching businesses only through its own channels, the company is making Paymode available through strategic partners that help businesses pay and get paid digitally. Embedding Paymode in a third-party orchestration platform places its vendor payment methods inside workflows that businesses already use.

For MassPay, the integration adds US vendor payment options, specifically virtual card and Premium ACH, to the range of payment scenarios its platform supports. Customers can manage these payments together with existing flows instead of routing them through a separate provider.

The partnership reflects a wider pattern in B2B payments, in which payment capabilities are distributed through platforms already embedded in corporate finance operations. The impact on MassPay customers’ vendor payment practices, including any shift away from cheques, is expected to become clearer once the capabilities launch in November 2026.