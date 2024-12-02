The partnership is intended to improve the trading experience by providing faster, more streamlined, and secure online transactions. Worldpay, a payments technology provider handling more than 40 billion transactions annually across 146 countries and 135 currencies, will apply its expertise to support Markets.com’s trading activities.

In addition, ACI Worldwide and Worldpay have renewed their collaboration to enhance global payment processing. The integration of ACI’s real-time payments technology is expected to improve Worldpay’s transaction processing capabilities across in-store, online, and mobile platforms, addressing the increasing demand for secure and efficient payments.

What else has Worldpay been up to?

American Express and Worldpay have also teamed up to facilitate acceptance of American Express payments by small businesses in the UK. This initiative is part of American Express's strategy to increase its market presence, having already expanded acceptance locations by 46% over the past three years. The new agreement aims to support small businesses by enhancing consumer spending and streamlining payment processes.

In March 2024, Mastercard partnered with with Worldpay to improve the transaction experience by reducing payment fraud. In essence, Mastercard and Worldpay partnered to enhance the transaction experience by supporting merchants in resolving disputes more efficiently and with fewer chargebacks. According to data from Mastercard, industry-wide chargeback volumes are expected to reach nearly 337 million by 2026, a 42% increase from 2023 levels.

By joining forces, the two companies were also set to improve authorisation rates for merchants, allowing more of the USD 2.3 trillion total transactions Worldpay processes to be completed without being invalidly declined.

For more information about Worldpay, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.