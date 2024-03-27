Mastercard partners with Worldpay

As per the information detailed in the press release, Mastercard and Worldpay partnered to enhance the transaction experience by supporting merchants in resolving disputes more efficiently and with fewer chargebacks. The collaboration comes as a response to recent data from Mastercard that reports that industry-wide chargeback volumes are expected to reach nearly 337 million by 2026, a 42% increase from 2023 levels.
