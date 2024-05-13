American Express expands partnership with Worldpay

US-based integrated payments company American Express has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Worldpay to provide additional payment capabilities for small businesses.
Through this partnership, American Express and Worldpay signed an agreement that is set to simplify how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) welcome American Express Cardmembers. The current move follows American Express’ strategic approach to advance the company’s abilities in the UK and expand the number of locations where its Cardmembers can spend. According to company data, the total number of Amex accepting locations in the UK increased by nearly 46% since 2021.
