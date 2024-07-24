Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

ACI Worldwide, Worldpay to further support merchants

Wednesday 24 July 2024 09:22 CET | News

Real-time payments software ACI Worldwide has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Worldpay to further support merchants globally. 

Initially partnering in July 2019 to increase global acceptance of alternative payment methods, the current agreement is set to enable ACI Worldwide to continue to offer infrastructure to Worldpay to support merchants around the world. Via ACI’s payment software solutions, Worldpay intends to further deliver stability and payment acceptance for its global merchants.

Real-time payments software ACI Worldwide has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Worldpay to further support merchants globally.

In addition, Worldpay provides payment technology and solutions that focus on allowing merchants to accept and process in-store, online, and mobile electronic payments. By expanding their alliance, Worldpay is set to utilise ACI’s features to support payment acceptance within its core platform. Also, the solution aims to deliver Worldpay access to advanced technology, with the possibility to integrate additional features and functionality, improving payment acceptance across different payment types. The move also enables the company to manage interchange fee risks and minimise operational costs.

How will extending their partnership support the two companies?

As part of the expanded alliance, Worldpay is set to potentially benefit from accelerated entry to new markets, thus enabling the establishment of regional hubs that assist increased payment acceptance via optimised technology and with the help of local knowledge from ACI. According to ACI Worldwide’s officials, the company’s technology intends to further support Worldpay’s focus on extending its global reach and solidifying its position as a participant in the global payments industry.

Moreover, prior to the current announcement, by working together, ACI and Worldpay have delivered value to the market, with transaction volumes increasing by over 40% since 2019, as per the companies’ data. Representatives underlined that ACI’s payment software solutions equip Worldpay, as well as payment firms globally, with the flexibility to develop and configure products, while also adapting existing ones and managing payments securely and conveniently.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, digital payments, online payments, mobile payments, expansion, customer experience
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: ACI Worldwide, Worldpay
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

ACI Worldwide

|

Worldpay

|
Discover all the Company news on ACI Worldwide and other articles related to ACI Worldwide in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like