Maha Energy has entered a partnership with Keo World to finance Keo’s corporate credit card program in Latin America.

This collaboration involves establishing a secured revolving credit facility of up to USD 100 million, which will support Keo’s B2B payment solutions and corporate credit card offerings over three years, with an annual interest rate of 12%. The facility is secured by an optimal collateral package consisting of 100% of credit card receivables and available cash at Keo SPV.

Furthermore, the proceeds from this facility will be used by Keo SPV to provide US-denominated credit to companies with firm credit profiles. These funds will facilitate virtual B2B purchases, corporate travel, and administrative expenses, under Keo’s issuing licence with a tier US payment rail provider.

This transaction aligns with Maha’s strategic direction and its commitment to:

Maximising cash management efficiency;

Optimising balance sheet profitability;

Delivering long-term value for shareholders.

The complete collateralisation of the facility enables sale securitisation and separates cash flows, thereby increasing its presence to important lenders and lowering credit risk.

Additionally, this initiative provides Maha with the option to acquire equity in Keo SPV, potentially benefiting from the growth of Keo’s fintech platform.

Maha Energy's initiatives

Maha Energy AB is an international-listed oil and gas company focused on active investments in energy, minerals, and related industries. The company aims to build a diversified portfolio with business fundamentals, a balanced risk-return profile, and optimal cash flow potential.

In June 2025, Maha Energy launched a share buy-back program to repurchase up to 10% of its shares. This program aimed to optimise the company’s structure and provide flexibility for acquisitions and incentive programs, with Pareto Securities managing the execution.