Lovable partners with Stripe to accelerate growth

Lovable, a Sweden-based AI software creation platform, has expanded its use of Stripe to support its growth.

The company adopted Stripe for payments and subscriptions, as well as its usage-based billing for Lovable Cloud, its full-stack platform for sites and apps, and Lovable AI, which allows customers to add AI features in the applications they build. The partnership allows Lovable to monetise these services quickly and meet its billing needs. To further improve this, the company introduced usage-based billing through Stripe Billing.

Emerging usage-based subscriptions

Lovable uses Stripe Billing when customers hit free thresholds of its services in their subscription plans, charging them based on the number of AI tokens they utilise. This way, the company matches revenue to how customers use its solutions, aligning its business model with the cost of running AI capabilities. As its global launch approaches, Lovable also leverages Stripe Atlas to establish a US entity.

The software creation platform was developed to support individuals who can't code in turning their ideas into working software. Stripe has supported Lovable from the start, driving simple payments and billing solutions for its ecosystem and enabling it to accept payments from customers in over 150 countries and 125 local payment methods.

Stripe utilises AI to make decisions about which payment methods to show for each transaction, maximising conversion while offering a convenient checkout experience. Additionally, with Link, Stripe’s consumer wallet, Lovable customers can check out with their preferred payment method faster, with 58% of the company’s payment volume being driven by Link.

As Stripe builds an economic infrastructure for AI, usage-based subscriptions become more prevalent. Stripe Billing is already leveraged by companies such as Cerebras, Hex, Retell AI, Intercom, and Browserbase for usage-based monetisation, and the expansion of its capabilities can enable the firm to better serve startups, AI labs, and complex enterprise businesses.