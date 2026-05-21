Sweden-based digital bank and flexible payments provider Klarna has launched the Klarna Shopping Search app in ChatGPT, enabling users to search for products and receive real-time results with up-to-date prices, availability, and offers from multiple merchants directly within the ChatGPT interface. The app is available immediately.

The integration is powered by Klarna's Product Search Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, which connects ChatGPT to Klarna's live commerce data covering more than 100 million products and 400 million merchant listings across 13 markets. Users describe what they are looking for in conversation and receive visual results without leaving the chat, before being redirected to the merchant's site to complete their purchase.

Addressing friction in AI-assisted shopping

The launch addresses a documented friction point in AI-assisted commerce. Until now, consumers using AI models for shopping guidance have needed to open separate browser tabs, navigate competing sites, and reconcile potentially outdated pricing. The Klarna Shopping Search app consolidates product discovery within the conversation flow, reducing the steps between intent and purchase.

Market context and merchant access

The launch coincides with a significant increase in AI-driven retail traffic. During the 2025 holiday season, traffic from AI platforms to retail sites grew by approximately 700%, with those visitors converting at 31% higher rates than average, according to data from Adobe. The growth of AI-assisted product discovery is reshaping how consumers find and evaluate products, creating demand for commerce infrastructure that can surface relevant, accurate results within AI interfaces rather than requiring users to switch contexts.

For merchants, the Klarna Shopping Search app creates a product discovery channel within ChatGPT at the point of consumer decision. Retailers appear in organic results based on relevance, with clearly labelled sponsored placement options available to increase visibility.

The integration follows the broader partnership between Klarna and OpenAI, which recently announced a collaboration to offer personalised financial advice through ChatGPT using Plaid's financial data connectivity. The shopping search app extends that relationship into the ecommerce discovery and conversion space, positioning Klarna as a key commerce infrastructure layer within the ChatGPT ecosystem.

For the payments and retail sectors, the integration of live merchant data and real-time pricing directly into a widely used AI platform represents a further step in the convergence of AI interfaces and commerce infrastructure, reducing the distinction between product research and the initiation of a purchase journey.