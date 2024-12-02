The move marks one of the first such functionalities in the Dutch market and reflects the company’s broader strategy to offer consumers more control over their spending and credit usage.

The feature is now available through the latest version of the Klarna app under the payment preferences section. Once activated, the opt-out prevents users from accessing Klarna’s BNPL products that involve credit, while still allowing immediate payment options that do not involve deferred settlement.

The roll-out in the Netherlands follows an earlier implementation of the same feature in the UK, where Klarna tested the concept as part of its responsible lending framework. In the Dutch context, the opt-out capability was discussed during a parliamentary roundtable with BNPL providers in January 2025. Klarna subsequently committed to developing the functionality locally, aligning with political calls for stronger consumer financial safeguards.

Credit opt-out paired with budgeting tools and responsible usage checks

When opting out, users receive access to budgeting tools and educational content within the app to support more intentional financial decision-making. Consumers who later choose to reactivate BNPL options must complete a brief assessment to determine whether reactivation is appropriate. Even after reactivation, Klarna continues to apply transaction-level risk assessments to mitigate potential overextension of credit.

This credit opt-out complements Klarna’s existing credit risk policies, which are designed to minimise consumer indebtedness. The company uses real-time credit data and risk evaluations for each transaction. In cases of missed payments, access to credit products is automatically suspended to prevent further financial strain. These mechanisms are also reflected in the BNPL sector's joint code of conduct, which Klarna adheres to.