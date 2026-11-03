Klarna has partnered with booking platform Fresha to let clients of beauty and wellness businesses pay for appointments in interest-free instalments.

UK-based Fresha, a booking platform for beauty and wellness businesses, has made Klarna available as a direct payment option for its merchants worldwide. Clients can spread the cost of treatments in interest-free instalments at providers across hair, beauty, barbering, nails, aesthetics, wellness, fitness, and spa services. The partnership extends Klarna’s payment options to the tens of thousands of small and medium-sized businesses that use Fresha to manage their bookings.

Flexible payments for appointments

Many beauty and wellness providers are small businesses, where a quiet day or a last-minute cancellation can have a noticeable effect on income. According to the companies, offering more flexible ways to pay makes it easier for consumers to book treatments, while allowing providers to concentrate on their work rather than on cash flow. Because Klarna is integrated directly into Fresha, merchants can offer it at checkout without setting up a separate payment arrangement.

Marc O’Fathaigh, Country Manager UK and Ireland at Klarna, stated that independent salons and barbershops should have access to the same payment tools as large retailers. According to O’Fathaigh, making Klarna a direct option on Fresha gives thousands of small businesses worldwide a new way to grow, while offering their clients a fairer way to pay for services.

Klarna’s move into services

Annabelle Taurua, Beauty Expert at Fresha, stated that the partnership gives more people the flexibility to book the beauty and wellness treatments they want. According to Taurua, offering greater choice at checkout opens these services to a wider audience while supporting the independent businesses that make up much of the sector.

For Klarna, the partnership extends its presence in beauty and wellness from retail products to in-person appointments, as part of a wider expansion beyond retail into services. It follows Klarna’s partnership with TaxDome, which brought its payment options to clients of accounting and tax firms, alongside retail partnerships with businesses such as CarParts.com and Adorama.