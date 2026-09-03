Juspay has launched Breeze Universal, a pilot enabling brand discovery and shopping across AI platforms, including ChatGPT and Claude.

The product is an extension of Breeze, Juspay's commerce technology platform, and allows shoppers to discover, compare, and purchase products from participating brands within a single AI conversation. According to the company, the offering is intended to let businesses with an existing customer base build an AI-driven shopping experience without additional technical development.

Connecting existing catalogues to AI surfaces

According to the official press release, Breeze Universal integrates with a business's existing online stores, including those built on Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, and custom platforms. Once connected, the underlying product catalogue becomes accessible across the channels where consumers shop, spanning AI platforms, mobile applications, and websites. For merchants, Juspay has positioned the offering as a plug-in commerce layer intended to extend product discoverability beyond a company's own digital storefront.

As part of the pilot, shoppers can invoke '@breeze' within ChatGPT to receive recommendations drawn from brands present on the Breeze Universal platform, without leaving the ChatGPT interface. Juspay cited examples such as queries for gift suggestions or skincare products priced under USD 18, with the system returning recommendations across multiple participating brands.

Built on Google's Universal Commerce Protocol

Breeze Universal is built on Google's Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), which Juspay said allows brands to align with emerging AI commerce standards without building custom integration specifications. Through the platform, brands can launch a dedicated '@brand' application inside ChatGPT, published via Breeze, or develop their own AI-powered storefront built around a single search function spanning their full catalogue. The offering is available to merchants as drop-in components, a headless kit, or through APIs, depending on the level of integration a business requires.

Commenting on the launch, Sheetal Lalwani, COO and co-founder of Juspay, said discovery and payments are increasingly converging into a single process for consumers as AI assistants become more central to everyday purchasing decisions. Lalwani added that Juspay aims to act as the technology provider connecting brand discovery with commerce execution within AI-led conversations, giving merchants a basis to prepare for a shift toward agent-led shopping.

Juspay frames the launch within a broader shift in how consumers research and complete purchases, with AI systems increasingly involved in product discovery, comparison, and evaluation. Rather than enabling individual brands to appear on AI platforms one at a time, Breeze Universal is designed to function as a shared layer through which multiple brands' catalogues become simultaneously accessible across AI surfaces, or serve as the foundation for a brand's own AI-driven storefront.