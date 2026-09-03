Social network X has moved all payouts for creators in the US away from Stripe and onto X Money, the platform's own payments service, effective from 2 September 2026.

According to the announcement, the change applies to income from both the Original Content Rewards Program and creator subscriptions. Users already enrolled in X Money do not need to take further action, as their next payout will be sent through the service.

Following the initiative, creators who have not yet signed up for X Money are being directed to do so.

From bi-weekly transfers to instant settlement

Under the previous system, payments were processed once every two weeks and required creators to reach a minimum threshold of USD 30 before funds could be withdrawn. X Money removes both restrictions, giving creators access to payouts the moment they are sent.

The wording of the announcement suggests that Stripe is no longer available as a payment option for US-based creators, effectively making X Money the only route for domestic payouts. The company also confirmed that the change applies only to creators in the US, as those located outside the country will continue to receive payments through Stripe.

Part of a wider restructuring of X's creator programmes

The payment shift coincides with other changes to how X compensates creators. The company's Creator Revenue Sharing Program, which stopped accepting new participants in August 2026, is due to be retired on 7 September 2026. Creators previously enrolled in that scheme are being migrated to the Original Content Rewards Program, which places greater weight on original content rather than engagement metrics alone.

X Money itself began supporting creator payouts earlier in September 2026, having launched more broadly in the US in July 2026. The service forms part of a broader effort by owner Elon Musk to expand X into a platform offering integrated financial functions alongside social and content features.

X said creator payouts will count toward the direct deposit requirements that determine eligibility for X Money's higher annual percentage yield. According to the service's website, X Premium subscribers can access a 6% rate, compared with a standard 4% rate for other users. X will issue Form 1099-NEC to individual creators receiving payouts, while companies structured as LLCs will need to submit Form W-9 information to ensure accurate tax reporting.