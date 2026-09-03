Nexi has partnered with JCB and UnionPay International to enable contactless transport payments across Campania's Unico Campania network.

According to the official press release, the agreements are being implemented through Unico Campania, the consortium that manages integrated ticketing across the region's public transport operators.

Under the partnerships, holders of JCB and UnionPay cards will be able to use the Tap & Go service, which allows passengers to access public transport and buy tickets by tapping a contactless card or smartphone at gates and ticket validators. The service is intended to cover metro lines, funiculars and buses across the Campania region. According to the companies, the arrangement is expected to be used mainly by tourists, particularly travellers from Asia, given the international card base of JCB and UnionPay.

Beyond the Tap & Go rollout, JCB and UnionPay cards will also be accepted more broadly across the Unico Campania ecosystem, including at physical ticket offices. Nexi said the service removes the need to purchase tickets in advance and includes automatic fare calculation based on journeys made within a 24-hour period.

Part of a wider rollout that began in Rome

The Campania agreements extend a payment model that Nexi, JCB, and UnionPay International first introduced in Europe in May 2024, when the three companies launched a similar contactless ticketing scheme for public transport in Rome. The Campania rollout marks a further step in applying that model to another Italian region with high volumes of international visitors, including areas such as Pompeii.

Filippo Maria Signoretti, Merchant Solutions Director at Nexi, said that the partnerships reflect the company's ability to combine its payment infrastructure with agreements involving international card schemes to support local transport operators. Hiroyuki Katano, Executive Vice President, JCB International, said the scheme is intended to make it easier for JCB cardholders, particularly those travelling from Asia, to use transport services without needing to buy tickets beforehand. James Yang, Executive Vice President of European Region, UnionPay international, said the initiative is aimed at supporting demand from international travellers while making urban mobility more accessible for local communities.

Implications for transport digitalisation

The partnerships add to a broader trend of transport operators in Europe adopting open-loop contactless payment systems, which allow passengers to use existing bank-issued cards rather than dedicated transport cards or pre-purchased tickets. For Unico Campania, accepting JCB and UnionPay alongside other international schemes may support efforts to manage ticketing for both local commuters and inbound tourism.

Nexi said the Tap & Go service will be rolled out progressively across additional lines and services within the Unico Campania network, with an updated list of enabled services published on the consortium's official website.