Judopay, part of Fabrick, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Shift4 to improve payment solutions for merchants operating across the UK.

Through this partnership, Shift4 solidifies its position as Judopay’s preferred payment partner, allowing merchants to utilise its acquiring services to provide a simplified, scalable, and compliant end-to-end payment ecosystem. The collaboration will see Judopay, which was acquired by Fabrick in May 2023, improving its offering into an enterprise-grade payment solution serving several sectors, including utilities, financial services, travel, SaaS, and HoReCa.

Supported by Shift4’s global acquiring infrastructure, Judopay is set to be able to provide improved point-of-sale solutions, unified commerce capabilities, and embedded ecommerce opportunities. Merchants, including corporates and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), will benefit from access to the scale, compliance, and capabilities needed to advance their operations in the current payment landscape.

Furthermore, Judopay and Shift4 plan to work together on meeting growing enterprise payment needs, assisting merchants in integrating channels and facilitating simplified, cohesive customer experiences. Representatives from Judopay emphasised that the collaboration supports their company’s strategy to help merchants through an end-to-end, enterprise-grade payment system. With Shift4’s acquiring services, Judopay will be able to offer scale and advanced solutions to its clients, without negatively affecting the flexibility and integrator-friendly experience.

Latest news from Shift4

The beginning of July 2025 saw Shift4 finalising the acquisition of Global Blue, with the move being set to optimise its unified commerce capabilities and extend its reach to multiple retail and hospitality locations. Integrating Global Blue into its end-to-end platform was set to enable the company to further expand its global footprint and accelerate its development process as a unified commerce provider. Additionally, Global Blue’s merchant solutions were included in Shift4’s global payment platform to offer an improved end-to-end experience for merchants.