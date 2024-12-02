Shift4 has completed the acquisition of Global Blue, aimed at optimising its unified commerce capabilities and extending its reach to multiple retail and hospitality locations.

Following this announcement, by integrating Global Blue into its end-to-end platform, the company aims to further expand its global reach, as well as accelerate its development process as a unified commerce provider that delivers value to its merchants around the world.

Global Blue’s merchant solutions will be added to Shift4’s global payments platform in order to deliver an improved end-to-end experience for its merchants. In addition, Shift4 is set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on Shift4’s acquisition of Global Blue

According to the official press release, as the acquisition has closed, Shift4 and Global Blue will soon plan to launch an all-in-one, secure payment terminal to provide VAT refund, DCC, and payment processing services to global merchants. The combined company is set to deliver a complete solution for merchants that combines these three services in a single device.

At the same time, as a result of the transaction, Ant International and Tencent will become strategic partners with Shift4. The partnership is expected to explore collaboration on global ecommerce payment products, including the overall distribution of global e-wallet gateway service Alipay+ and WeChat Pay.

The tender offer to acquire Global Blue was announced by Shift4 in April 2025, when the company planned to buy Global Blue for USD 7.5 per common share, valuing the transaction at USD 2.5 billion and representing a Tender Offer. A tender offer is a public solicitation to all shareholders requesting that they tender their stock for sale at a specific price during a certain time. In order to take place, it must satisfy a minimum tender condition, for which the 90% threshold has been met, the receipt of regulatory approvals in certain jurisdictions, and other customary requirements.