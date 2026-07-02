J.P. Morgan Payments and NPCI have agreed to enable real-time foreign exchange conversion for cross-border transactions made through India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The collaboration links J.P. Morgan Payments' FX platform and API-based integration tools with NPCI's UPI infrastructure, aiming to provide real-time currency conversion and settlement for international UPI payments across multiple currencies. The companies state that the integration is intended to reduce friction in cross-border transactions and improve transparency for clients making or receiving payments through the network.

How the integration works

Under the arrangement, J.P. Morgan Payments' FX and API capabilities will be connected directly to UPI's payment rails, allowing end-to-end processing that combines currency conversion with settlement in a single flow. According to the companies, this is designed to give clients greater speed, scale, and control when handling payments across different currencies and corridors, rather than relying on separate conversion and settlement steps.

Guhaprasath Rajagopal, Head of India Payments at J.P. Morgan Payments, said that the collaboration connects clients to UPI's expanding international reach while pairing it with the bank's real-time FX capabilities, with the stated aim of improving customer experience through optimized transparency and control. Furthermore, an NPCI official said the partnership is intended to make cross-border payments friction-free, describing the goal as providing Indian travellers with a payment experience that is instant and reliable.

UPI, India's instant account-to-account payment system, is already accessible in nine countries: Singapore, the UAE, Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius, France, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, and Qatar. The companies note that the new FX collaboration is expected to support further expansion of UPI's international footprint, building on this existing cross-border acceptance network.

Context and implications

UPI has grown into one of the primary digital payment rails in India, and its extension into cross-border use cases reflects a broader push by Indian payment infrastructure providers to support international transactions for travellers and businesses. Pairing UPI's A2A rails with a bank's FX and API infrastructure addresses a common challenge in cross-border payments: the need for currency conversion and settlement to occur seamlessly rather than through fragmented, multi-step processes.

For J.P. Morgan Payments, the arrangement extends its FX and cross-border payments business into a high-volume domestic rail with an established and growing international presence. For NPCI, the collaboration adds a bank-grade FX and settlement layer to its cross-border UPI offering, potentially supporting further additions of countries and currencies to the network. Neither party has disclosed a timeline for the rollout of the FX integration or specified which currencies will be supported at launch.