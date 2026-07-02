NewsPayments

J.P. Morgan Payments and NPCI partner on cross-border UPI FX

SA

Sinziana Albu

02 Jul 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
cross-border paymentsFXcross-border ecommerceecommercepartnershipUPI
Countries:
United States of America

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