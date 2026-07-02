Nopan has partnered with DIAS to extend IRIS Commerce, Greece's account payment method, to international payment service providers and merchants.

IRIS Commerce allows consumers to pay directly from their bank accounts through their banking applications rather than using cards. According to the official press release, adoption of the payment method has increased since its introduction, with ecommerce transaction volumes rising by more than 70% in 2025 alone and increasing 16-fold since 2020. IRIS Commerce is currently accepted by all e-shops in Greece and is available to the majority of web and mobile banking users in the country.

Details of the partnership

Under the agreement, Nopan will integrate IRIS Commerce into its platform, allowing payment service providers and merchants based outside Greece to offer the payment method to their customers. Nopan positions the move within its broader activity of enabling account and wallet payment methods for providers and merchants across Europe, adding IRIS Commerce to methods it already supports in other markets. For DIAS, the partnership is intended to extend the reach of IRIS Commerce beyond Greece as adoption of the payment method continues to grow domestically.

Konstantin Surkov, co-founder and CEO of Nopan, said consumers increasingly expect to pay using local payment methods they already know, and that the company's role is to help payment service providers and merchants bring those methods to market. Furthermore, Stavroula Kampouridou, CEO of DIAS, said the partnership would allow more businesses to offer Greek consumers a payment experience described as fast, secure, and familiar, supporting the continued growth of digital commerce in Greece.

Market context

The partnership reflects a broader trend of payment service providers and merchants seeking to support A2A payment methods that are already established with local consumers, alongside card-based options. IRIS Commerce's growth in Greece, spanning both ecommerce acceptance and banking app availability, is presented by the companies as an example of this shift toward domestic account payment schemes gaining scale.

The agreement adds IRIS Commerce to Nopan's portfolio of European account and wallet payment methods, which the company has stated it intends to continue expanding across the region.