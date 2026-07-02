SumUp has launched personal accounts for consumers, offering up to five percent cashback and zero-fee global spending.

The product, accessed through the SumUp app, is being rolled out in the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. The company states that it serves more than four million merchants worldwide, and the new account is designed to connect consumer spending directly to that merchant network.

Cashback linked to merchant network

The personal account offers up to five percent cashback on purchases made at businesses within SumUp's merchant network. Additional cashback rates apply to other spending: two percent at supermarkets and half a percent on all other purchases made with the SumUp Mastercard. Furthermore, the card also provides zero-fee spending abroad, according to the company. SumUp describes the cashback structure as intended to reward consumers for spending at small and medium-sized businesses that already use its payment services, rather than offering generic rewards unconnected to a merchant base.

The account can reportedly be opened within five minutes at no cost. It includes budgeting features such as Spaces and Shared Spaces, alongside spending insights across connected accounts. Payment functionality covers instant bank transfers, bill splitting, scheduled payments, and direct debits, in addition to physical and virtual cards. SumUp states that the account includes touch ID and face ID security measures. SumUp Global Head of Consumer Joseph Flynn commented that the personal account is intended to combine money management with rewards tied to the businesses consumers already use, without additional fees.

Rollout across six markets

The consumer account is available at launch in six markets: the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. SumUp operates in 38 markets in total. The company describes the personal account as part of a broader operating system that already spans merchant payments, business accounts, point-of-sale systems, invoicing, online stores, and loyalty rewards. SumUp has indicated that further consumer products and additional market rollouts are planned, without specifying timelines beyond the initial six-market launch.

The launch reflects a wider pattern among payment providers of extending merchant-facing infrastructure into consumer-facing financial products, combining payments, budgeting, and rewards within a single account. For SumUp, the move marks a shift from a company primarily providing point-of-sale and payment acceptance tools for small businesses towards one offering financial products on both sides of a transaction. Whether the cashback model and budgeting tools attract sustained consumer uptake across the six initial markets, and how the offering compares with existing challenger bank and payment app products, will depend on the pace and scope of the additional rollouts SumUp has said are planned.