Ingenico has announced the launch of its next-generation AXIUM payment device family and Ingenico 360 cloud platform.

Following this announcement, the France-based payment solutions provider positioned the combined offering as a foundation for enterprise payment operations and service deployment at scale.

The AXIUM portfolio and Ingenico 360 platform were developed concurrently to function as an integrated system, with both components being designed and engineered by Ingenico's teams in France.

Unified device architecture across form factors

Following this announcement, the AXIUM family operates on a shared architecture spanning mobile, countertop, multilane, self-service, PIN pad, and SoftPOS formats. Each device in the range is certified to PCI PTS version 7 and runs Android 14, with support for field upgrades to future Android releases. At the same time, the design includes capabilities for digital identity verification, stablecoin acceptance, loyalty programme integration, and digital receipt issuance. Devices also feature secondary displays, LED guidance systems, integrated transaction flows, haptic feedback, and audio cues.

The common architecture is intended to streamline certification processes and lifecycle management across different deployment environments, while maintaining consistent security and compliance standards globally as well.

Cloud-native platform for payment operations

Ingenico 360 integrates device management, transaction processing, point-of-sale connectivity, application hosting, merchant tools, analytics, digital receipts, and developer resources through a single platform architecture. The system includes real-time monitoring, remote management capabilities, and analytics designed to support issue detection and resolution across distributed device estates.

The platform is operational across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific, supporting Ingenico's global deployment of managed payment devices. Furthermore, customers will be given the possibility to implement platform modules progressively, as well as to expand functionality without requiring infrastructure changes to existing systems. Officials of Ingenico also stated that the platform provides a foundation for customers to adapt payment experiences as market requirements evolve.

In-house development and operational control

Ingenico maintains direct ownership of hardware design, software development, cloud infrastructure, and support functions for both AXIUM devices and the 360 platform. All engineering work is conducted by the company's teams in France, providing control over the technology stack and intellectual property.

This structure is positioned to address data sovereignty requirements and supply chain considerations for banks, acquirers, and enterprise merchants operating across multiple jurisdictions. The approach also enables the company to respond to security updates, compliance changes, and regulatory requirements without external dependencies.

For more information about Ingenico, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.