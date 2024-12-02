Ingenico partners with Toshiba

Ingenico and Toshiba have partnered in order to optimise checkout for UK retailers and grocers with the use of new enterprise-grade mobile developments.

Following this announcement, Ingenico has partnered with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions in order to deliver an enterprise-grade mobile checkout solution for UK retailers and grocers, as well as the wider global market.

In addition, the collaboration will bring together Ingenico’s Moby 5500 payment device with Toshiba’s TCx M7 and TCx M11 mobile devices, in order to enable secure, mobile payment acceptance anywhere on the sales floor.

Optimising customer experiences and enabling improved aisle capabilities

According to the official press release, the combined solution is expected to allow store associates to complete transactions during assisted selling, curbside pickup, and other in-store interactions without the need of returning to a traditional checkout lane. At the same time, by being designed for high-volume retail environments, the system is set to support Europay, MasterCard, Visa, digital wallet, and contactless payments, while also maintaining the performance and reliability required by enterprise retailers and grocery operations.

Moreover, through the process of enabling payments to be accepted closer to the point of interaction, the solution is expected to give retailers the possibility to reduce wait times, improve staff efficiency, and create more flexible checkout experiences during the peak periods. In addition, the mobile configuration will also allow retailers to adapt store operations without the need of extensive infrastructure changes.

As retailers and grocers look to reduce checkout friction, as well as serve customers beyond fixed checkout lanes, mobile payment technology is becoming an important part of in-store operations. With this in mind, Ingenico and Toshiba are set to enable retailers to extend secure payment acceptance across the sales floor, while also supporting more flexible operations and improved customer engagement in retail and grocery environments. Moreover, by bringing together optimised mobile hardware with intelligent software, the mobile checkout and payment solutions will give associates the freedom to meet shoppers wherever they are. In addition, enterprise-mobile solutions will eliminate friction and long lines while designing a more personal, efficient experience.