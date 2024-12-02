Ingenico, a France-based payment acceptance and services provider, and Visa have announced a collaboration to develop unified commerce solutions targeting enterprise retail, small and medium businesses, and the restaurant sector, as well as independent software vendors.

The collaboration combines Ingenico's Android-based AXIUM smart POS terminals with the Visa Acceptance Platform, incorporating gateway and risk management services. A central component is a pre-certification framework that enables technical validation against the Visa Acceptance Platform in advance of deployment, reducing time to market and lowering the complexity and cost associated with certification and platform development for merchants and partners.

Omnichannel scope and industry coverage

The solution is designed to support omnichannel payment environments, drawing on Visa's experience in e-commerce alongside Ingenico's in-store expertise. By combining the two companies' capabilities, the collaboration aims to provide a scalable platform for merchants seeking to deliver consistent payment experiences across physical and digital channels.

The pre-certification approach is particularly relevant for independent software vendors and technology partners building payment integrations, as it removes the need for each party to independently navigate the certification process against the Visa Acceptance Platform. For merchants, the reduction in integration complexity and associated costs is intended to accelerate deployment timelines across multiple industry verticals.

The partnership reflects the growing demand among merchants for unified commerce infrastructure that consolidates in-store and online payment acceptance under a single technical framework, reducing the operational burden of managing separate systems and certifications across channels.

Working with Visa comes just a month after Ingenico rolled out its AXIUM payment device family and 360 cloud platform. The combined offering came as a foundation for enterprise payment operations and service deployment at scale. Additionally, the AXIUM portfolio and Ingenico 360 platform were developed concurrently, with the aim for them to act as an integrated system. Both parts were designed and engineered by the company's teams in France.

That same period saw Visa launching a software development kit allowing Visa Acceptance Platform clients to provide Tap to Pay on iPhone. The SDK enabled payment service providers, independent software vendors, and direct merchant clients to support contactless payment acceptance on iPhone devices, without requiring separate card readers or payment terminals.