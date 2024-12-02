Gr4vy, a cloud-based payment orchestration platform, has partnered with Mastercard to improve payment features for global merchants and platforms.

The alliance allows Gr4vy merchants to integrate Mastercard Merchant Cloud and access more payment solutions, including network tokenisation, Click to Pay, and Gateway services, through the Gr4vy platform.

New payment capabilities for Gr4vy merchants

Gr4vy’s no-code platform aims to reduce the technical complexity of integrating payment services. After the connection, merchants can activate Mastercard’s payment solutions as they need, with no additional development work, minimising time to market and enabling them to adapt faster to changing customer needs.

The company states positive feelings regarding the partnership with Mastercard, saying that it marks a shift in its mission to simplify and improve digital payments for merchants around the world. The integration will help businesses minimise fraud risk and create a reliable checkout experience, thus contributing significantly to the future of digital commerce.

Enterprise retailers using the new features can replace static card credentials with secure tokens following initial setup and provisioning, while leveraging Click to Pay to eliminate the need for shoppers to enter their card details manually, resulting in a more convenient and fast checkout experience.

Mastercard selected Gr4vy and five other startups to join its inaugural Start Path Acceptance program in 2024, aimed at supporting fintech innovators looking to expand the acceptance ecosystem around the world. This reflects Gr4vy’s commitment to supporting merchants in simplifying and strengthening their payment infrastructure.

The partnership pushes the wider adoption of tokenised payments, helping merchants modernise their infrastructure while being supported through the complexities of the process. This aims to make it easier for them to integrate secure technologies and keep up with ever-evolving customer expectations. Gr4vy’s merchants can implement Mastercard’s card-on-file tokens and Click to Pay solution to improve security, accelerate time to market, and transform the checkout experience for shoppers.