Gr4vy and Worldline drive cross-border growth

Gr4vy has partnered with Worldline to unify its no-code orchestration technology and the payment service provider’s global acquiring network and infrastructure, helping merchants simplify and grow their operations across borders.

The alliance offers merchants access to a solution that simplifies international payments and minimises technical overhead to improve customer experience through localised payment options.

Powering cross-border growth

As the payment market continues to be fragmented from one market to the next, with different providers, regulations, and preferences, merchants have to find the right solutions for them. Gr4vy aims to simplify this complex ecosystem, and the partnership with Worldline enables businesses to get access to a wider range of local solutions, including infrastructure and insights, without giving up flexibility.

Unifying Gr4vy’s transaction routing, optimisation, and vaulting with Worldline’s acquiring network and support for local payment methods, the partnership supports merchants to enter new markets faster, reducing payment failures, boosting conversion rates, and enabling region-specific checkout flows. Gr4vy’s orchestration platform delivers flexibility for personalised customer journeys and preferred payment methods, and Worldline’s features ensure compliance processing across borders.

In addition to the technical integration, the alliance offers merchants access to Worldline’s expertise in managing payments for sectors such as gaming, retail, media, and travel, where transaction volumes, recurring billing, local method support, and compliance requirements may create more complexity.

The company’s infrastructure and regional features help address these operational needs. In the travel sector, the integration leverages Worldline’s Travel Hub, designed specifically for airlines, OTAs, and hospitality brands, providing a single interface for accessing local payment methods, FX conversion, refund automation, and fraud protection. This makes payment management easier across borders, without rebuilding infrastructure for every market.

With over 400 integrated partners already on its platform, Gr4vy aims to further expand its network of providers, offering merchants more control over how they manage their payment stacks.

For more information about Worldline, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.