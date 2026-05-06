Gr4vy, a US-based cloud payment orchestration platform, has announced support for Pix Automático in Brazil through its existing integration with dLocal, a cross-border payment platform serving emerging markets.

The addition enables merchants using Gr4vy to offer automated recurring Pix billing for subscriptions, memberships, and other recurring services within their existing orchestrated payment stack.

Pix Automático builds on Brazil's widely adopted instant payment system by adding a mandate-based recurring billing capability. Following a one-time customer authorisation through their banking app, via QR code or redirect, future payments are processed automatically without requiring repeated customer action. Merchants can initiate and manage Pix Automático mandates within Gr4vy, with full visibility into mandate status, payment performance, and recurring transaction data.

Pix adoption and recurring payment context

According to recent data, Pix accounted for 42% of ecommerce transactions in Brazil last year, surpassing credit cards, and has brought more than 70 million Brazilians into the formal financial system since its launch. However, Pix has, until recently, supported only one-time transactions, requiring manual customer approval for each payment, a barrier for subscription-based business models seeking to align with Brazil's dominant payment preference.

Furthermore, the Gr4vy and dLocal integration makes Pix Automático available within an orchestration environment, allowing merchants to manage recurring Pix alongside other payment methods through a single platform without separate integration work for each Brazilian rail.

Commenting on the news, John Lunn, Founder and CEO of Gr4vy, noted that Pix Automático is the next logical step in Pix's evolution and enables merchants to align subscription models with the payment method Brazilian consumers already prefer. Horacio Raviolo, Head of Commercial Partnerships at dLocal, said the partnership makes dLocal's understanding of Pix flows and local consumer behaviour available within Gr4vy's orchestration platform, ensuring merchants can evolve with each new Pix capability as it launches.