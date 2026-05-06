dLocal, a Nasdaq-listed cross-border payment platform serving emerging markets, and inDrive, a global mobility and delivery platform, have announced the launch of card payments and local driver payouts in South Africa.

The partnership enables inDrive to accept local card payments in-app, split fares automatically between driver earnings and platform fees in real time, and disburse driver payments through South African domestic payment rails, including PayShap.

The implementation covers both sides of the marketplace through a single integration, addressing a practical challenge in ride-hailing: collecting from passengers and paying out to drivers requires different infrastructure, local regulatory alignment, and access to domestic payment rails that reflect how money actually moves in each market.

South African payments context and expansion pathway

South Africa's ride-hailing market is projected to nearly triple by 2033, and the shift to digital payments is already underway. Cards account for 63% of all digital transactions in the market, with e-wallets gaining ground and cash steadily declining. Cash remains available as a payment option for passengers where it is preferred, making the launch an expansion of payment choice rather than a replacement.

South Africa is the first market where inDrive has deployed this end-to-end model through dLocal. The infrastructure is designed to be replicated across additional markets in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America through the same single integration already in place. dLocal covers local payment methods across more than 44 markets, including local cards, mobile money, bank transfers, real-time payment schemes, and eWallets.

Commenting on the news, Ashif Black, Country Representative for inDrive in South Africa, mentioned that dLocal provides the ability to accept cards and disburse driver earnings in one integration in a market where that combination was not previously available. Adding to this, Barrie Swart, Country Manager for dLocal in South Africa, said making payments work in emerging markets requires local infrastructure, local relationships, and an understanding of how money moves in each market.