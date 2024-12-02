Google Play has integrated K PLUS from KASIKORNBANK via Ant International’s Antom to offer a new local payment method.

This is the first Southeast Asian (SEA) mobile banking app available as a payment option on Google Play. K PLUS is a popular banking app in the region, and now it allows its users to pay for global and local digital content on Google Play. The launch also marks Antom’s first time enabling recurring payment capabilities on a banking app to support global enterprise merchants, building on its expertise in digital wallets.

Making purchases on Google Play through K PLUS

Antom’s partnership with Google Play started when Google expanded payment options in the APAC region, and it continues to drive growth in transaction volume and user acquisitions. With the addition of K PLUS, the companies further strengthen their alliance. Beyond payments, Antom also offers Google Play support in launching digital campaigns through its A+ Rewards, an in-app marketing platform offering privacy-preserving computing and AI technology.

Google Play is committed to offering improved experiences for its users in Thailand, supporting the growth of the digital ecosystem for developers. With this rollout, the company believes that Thai consumers can purchase apps, games, and entertainment more easily, safely, and quickly through convenient transactions.

KASIKORNBANK aims to continue to optimise its digital payment infrastructure and offer its customers a simple, fast, and secure financial experience. The collaboration with Antom and Google Play expands choices for shoppers in Thailand, allowing them to pay for apps and digital content by just linking their bank accounts with K PLUS, and makes the bank one of the first to collaborate with Google Play.

The APAC region accounts for two-thirds of global digital wallet spend in 2024, according to Deloitte. Antom capitalises on this growth, believing that payment localisation is key for convenience and building the necessary infrastructure for digital inclusion. With AI-driven solutions, the company aims to make digital payments easier and more secure while helping merchants grow their businesses.