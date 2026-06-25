GoCardless has partnered with Sequence to deliver a native Direct Debit integration within the Sequence billing platform for growing businesses.

UK-based GoCardless has announced a partnership with Sequence, an AI billing and quote-to-cash platform, to embed Direct Debit payment collection directly into Sequence's billing engine. The integration allows businesses to automate payment collection across one-off invoices and recurring billing schedules without switching between separate tools.

When a company sends a one-off invoice or sets up a recurring subscription through Sequence, customers can authorise Direct Debit payments through the Sequence portal in a one-time setup. All subsequent payments are then collected automatically, removing the need for manual chasing or separate payment collection workflows.

Operational benefits and cash flow visibility

The integration addresses a specific operational pain point for growing businesses: the friction of managing billing and payment collection across disconnected systems. By connecting billing and payments within a single platform, the partnership reduces the number of tools finance teams need to manage and provides a clearer, more predictable view of cash flow. Direct Debit's high success rates as an account-to-account payment method reduce the failed payment risk associated with card-based collection.

Tom Metcalfe, Director of Global Partnerships at GoCardless, noted that chasing late payments and managing failed card transactions represents a significant operational burden for growing businesses, and that embedding Direct Debit directly into the billing process allows merchants to collect payments automatically while offering customers a more secure and straightforward way to pay.

Riya Grover, CEO and Co-Founder at Sequence, described billing for complex contracts as a major challenge for fast-growing teams, adding that embedding GoCardless into Sequence means businesses can now handle the full revenue workflow from signed contract to cash collected in one place, without finance teams needing to wire up separate tools once an invoice is issued.

Integration model and target market

Sequence serves businesses managing complex, contract-based billing - a segment where invoice complexity, variable payment schedules, and revenue recognition requirements make manual payment collection particularly costly and error-prone. The GoCardless integration is designed to cover the full quote-to-cash cycle within Sequence, from contract signature through to automated payment collection, without requiring businesses to adopt a separate payments platform.

No details on the number of businesses currently using Sequence or the markets in which the Direct Debit integration is initially available have been disclosed.