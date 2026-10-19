FXC Intelligence, a provider of cross-border payments data and intelligence, has launched a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server built on Amazon Web Services (AWS). It runs on Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and connects clients’ own AI tools directly to FXC Intelligence’s global benchmarking and market intelligence datasets, which are combined with its industry context layer. Dedicated agents handle pricing, competitive analysis, and go-to-market planning. FXC Intelligence has also selected AWS to update the wider infrastructure it uses to serve financial institutions.

Amazon Bedrock underpins the company’s AI strategy

FXC Intelligence has adopted Amazon Bedrock as a core part of its AI strategy. It uses the service to support research, data, and intelligence capabilities across both fiat and digital asset markets. The company has built agentic AI capabilities that make its intelligence directly accessible to customers’ AI agents. These include intelligent data extraction, summarisation, and natural-language querying of data across payment corridors. According to the company, these capabilities are being rolled out across its product suite while meeting the reliability, flexibility, security, and scalability requirements of enterprise financial institution clients.

Over the next two years, FXC Intelligence plans to expand its Bedrock-based capabilities with features such as automated regulatory monitoring and additional AI-driven market intelligence. Daniel Webber, CEO and Founder of FXC Intelligence, said AI is becoming central to how organisations analyse markets, identify opportunities, and make strategic decisions. The official added that banks and payment companies had asked for a product that combines the company’s own data with its industry knowledge.

Agentic access to fiat and digital asset intelligence

The launch allows financial institutions to query FXC Intelligence’s datasets through their own AI agents, using natural language and across payment corridors. Because the server covers both fiat and digital asset markets, clients can reach data on traditional cross-border flows and on digital asset activity through the same connection. Mark Smith, Head of Payments for Financial Services at AWS, said that the company aims to support AI-native fintechs that are working to make international payments more transparent, efficient, and accessible for businesses. The official added that AWS is supporting FXC Intelligence’s AI strategy through Amazon Bedrock across traditional and digital asset ecosystems.

FXC Intelligence said its intelligence is intended to help customers identify and act on opportunities in specific growth segments. These include improving efficiency in B2B cross-border payments and supporting adoption in the stablecoin space. With automated regulatory monitoring included in the two-year roadmap, the company’s planned AI capabilities extend beyond pricing and market analysis to compliance-related intelligence for institutions operating across multiple jurisdictions.