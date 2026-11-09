Mastercard has introduced new payment benefits for holders of the TəhsilPlus card, a programme for education professionals in Azerbaijan developed with Kapital Bank and the Education Development Fund. The offers cover contactless public transport fares in Baku and cashback on digital wallet payments, as part of Mastercard's commitment to support up to 450,000 education professionals in the country through the card.

1 qəpik metro and bus journeys

Between 2 and 30 November 2026, TəhsilPlus cardholders in Baku can make their earliest NFC public transport journey each weekday for 1 qəpik. The offer builds on the expansion of card payments across Baku's public transport network, where passengers can pay directly with a bank card instead of buying or topping up a separate transport card. It extends Mastercard's earlier 1 Qəpik Mondays initiative across the working week for TəhsilPlus cardholders.

The TəhsilPlus offer runs alongside Mastercard's wider public transport campaign in Baku with K-Group and BakıKart. Until the end of 2026, every fourth eligible NFC public transport journey paid with a Mastercard card costs 1 qəpik. The campaigns are intended to encourage more passengers in Baku to pay for transport with contactless cards and devices.

Cashback through Mastercard Qazanc+

Through the Mastercard Qazanc+ programme, TəhsilPlus cardholders can earn cashback on eligible payments made with a digital wallet in Azerbaijan, including for groceries, dining, and clothing. Depending on programme status and merchant participation, total cashback can reach up to 16%. Until the end of 2026, new Qazanc+ members can also receive 25% cashback, up to AZN 7 (USD 4), on their earliest NFC payment, outside the standard monthly cashback limits.

Customers can register for Qazanc+ through the Mastercard Assistance chatbot on Telegram and WhatsApp, without downloading a separate app. TəhsilPlus combines several services in one card, giving education professionals access to digital payments and rewards linked to their everyday spending. Mastercard says the benefits form part of its wider efforts to promote contactless and digital payments among cardholders in Azerbaijan.